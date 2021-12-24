2 Strong 4 Bullies
Covid numbers in certain Cleveland zip codes have a front line worker startled

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Luteisha Beeman is an Old Brooklyn resident and frontline healthcare worker.

She told 19 news how disappointed she is that hospitals are at capacity.

“Wear their mask that’s the only way we are going to get back to some type of normalcy I know people feel that they are being forced to take the shot but it’s helping,” she said.

City Council President-Elect Blake Griffin sounded the alarm this week.

He released new data that revealed the Omicron variant had led to a surge of Covid in Old Brooklyn, Edgewater, and Detroit Shoreway.

Health officials have said that 43 percent of people in Cleveland have been vaccinated but they still want to reiterate that it’s important to put on a mask.

Delta was already surging in the area and now Omicron is in at least half of the cases.

For a frontline worker like Beeman the battle has once again gotten tougher.

She just hopes people take this variant more seriously.

“It’s stressful you know you have people that are vaccinated they think that just because they are vaccinated they don’t have to wear a mask,” Beeman added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

