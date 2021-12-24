2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the...
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said.

Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles, had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.

Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.

Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose and is regularly tested under White House COVID-19 protocols. She is to be tested again on Monday.

The aide also is fully vaccinated and boosted, and had tested negative earlier this week and every day during the prior week, Harris’ office said.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on Friday delivered doughnuts and holiday greetings to the firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94.

“You are so special and we really do appreciate you and we thank you,” she told them.

Emhoff also tested negative on Friday, Harris’ office said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Covid numbers in certain Cleveland zip codes have a front line worker startled
Covid numbers in certain Cleveland zip codes have a front line worker startled
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old girl in Calif.; father arrested
Search teams confirm there were no victims in debris of garage collapse at Marine Towers in...
Search teams confirm there were no victims in debris of garage collapse at Marine Towers in Lakewood
TownHall restaurant owner yells profanity at Cleveland police officers for not immediately...
TownHall restaurant owner yells profanity at Cleveland police officers for not immediately arresting