How to register for mass COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Registration is now open for the next round of appointments at the mass COVID-19 testing site on Cleveland’s East Side.

As of early Friday, appointments remain available for Monday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 2, at the W.O. Walker Cleveland community COVID-19 testing site.

How to find a COVID-19 test in Northeast Ohio

According to a news release from the Ohio Department of Health, appointment registration is a two-step process.

  1. Confirm your appointment time at this web address: https://redcap.link/WalkerCOVIDTesting
  2. Register with Mako labs for your COVID-19 test

Both steps are required, and unscheduled patients will not be tested, according to the release.

The free PCR tests are available for anyone age 2 and older, and the health department said results are ready in about 2-3 days.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. (The site is closed Saturday, Jan. 1, for the holiday.)

You’ll be tested in the parking garage of the W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, located at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

The health department asks you do not arrive more than 15 minutes early.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

