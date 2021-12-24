2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phone line set up for Marine Towers residents impacted by garage collapse, apartment evacuations in Lakewood

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has designated a special phone line for residents who were impacted by Thursday morning’s parking garage collapse and evacuations at the Marine Towers West apartment building.

According to the city, Marine Towers West residents can call 1-866-647-1306 for information about the garage collapse.

Emergency crews from Lakewood and other surrounding departments responded to the collapse of a multi-level underground parking garage on Thursday morning.

Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy described the incident as a “pancake” collapse, meaning the second floor fell onto the lower level.

A photo provided to 19 News from a witness on scene shows a large portion of land collapsed onto the ramp into the underground parking facility.

Lakewood garage collapse
Lakewood garage collapse(Source: Provided to WOIO/@alec_kwait Twitter)

Investigators conducted an initial search of the debris and reviewed surveillance video on Thursday, the chief said. It’s believed at this time that there were no victims and in the garage at the time of the collapse.

There were vehicles inside however, but the number of damaged cars is not known.

Residents of the Marine Towers West building were evacuated as a precaution.

Structural engineers were called to assess the integrity and safety of the apartment building.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland

Latest News

Several Northeast Ohio restaurants offering take-out only or closing due to COVID-19
Wicked
WICKED cancels Playhouse Square matinee performance for Dec. 22 over COVID-19 concerns
(Source: WOIO)
2 teens charged in Bay High School ‘swatting’ incident
(Source: WOIO)
Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot Wednesday