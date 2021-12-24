Phone line set up for Marine Towers residents impacted by garage collapse, apartment evacuations in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood has designated a special phone line for residents who were impacted by Thursday morning’s parking garage collapse and evacuations at the Marine Towers West apartment building.

According to the city, Marine Towers West residents can call 1-866-647-1306 for information about the garage collapse.

Marine Towers West Update: A special phone line has been set-up for those who have been displaced by the Marine Towers West garage collapse. Residents can call 1-866-647-1306 for info about the garage collapse, building evacuation or other questions related to today's incident. pic.twitter.com/5K1RgIoC7b — City of Lakewood (@LakewoodOhio) December 23, 2021

Emergency crews from Lakewood and other surrounding departments responded to the collapse of a multi-level underground parking garage on Thursday morning.

Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy described the incident as a “pancake” collapse, meaning the second floor fell onto the lower level.

A photo provided to 19 News from a witness on scene shows a large portion of land collapsed onto the ramp into the underground parking facility.

Lakewood garage collapse (Source: Provided to WOIO/@alec_kwait Twitter)

Investigators conducted an initial search of the debris and reviewed surveillance video on Thursday, the chief said. It’s believed at this time that there were no victims and in the garage at the time of the collapse.

There were vehicles inside however, but the number of damaged cars is not known.

Residents of the Marine Towers West building were evacuated as a precaution.

Structural engineers were called to assess the integrity and safety of the apartment building.

