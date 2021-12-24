2 Strong 4 Bullies
Psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine seized in Streetsboro drug bust

Psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine seized in Streetsboro drug bust(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug and Violent Crime Unit executed a search warrant in Streetsboro that lead to authorities seizing numerous drugs on Dec. 22.

While executing the search warrant, detectives found cocaine, four pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC wax, scales, a loaded firearm, and a large amount of currency, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the case is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit at 330-296-8626 if you are aware or suspicious of any drug or violent activity.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit is committed to keeping the residents of Portage County safe from dangerous narcotics and violent crime,” PCSO stated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

