HUBBARD, Ohio (WOIO) - A serial thief targeting Hubbard neighborhoods was caught on camera, and police said officers need the community to help identify him.

Take a close look at the video Hubbard City Police shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Call Det. Sgt. Banic at 330-534-6286 if you recognize the suspect or if you have any information.

