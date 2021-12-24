Spike in COVID cases prompts Governor to send troops to Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The record rise in COVID cases is forcing people to stay home from work, and that includes the Cuyahoga County Jail. Governor Mike DeWine is now sending in the troops to help with the surge of infections at the jail.

According to Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, 160 inmates and 42 corrections staff tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the state of Ohio tells 19 News the Ohio Military Reserve will send 25 members into the jail on Tuesday, December 28th.

The group will be trained and work as corrections officers until the staff at the jail is healthy.

The Ohio Military Reserve, an entirely volunteer group under the command of the Ohio Adjutant General, was sent into Ohio’s prisons, along with the Ohio National Guard, earlier this year when COVID numbers were high, and staffing numbers were low.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland said in a statement: “I want to thank the Governor and the County Executive, as well as the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and the Ohio Military Reserve, for their rapid and considered response to our requests for assistance during this extraordinary surge of COVID in the County Jail.”

“We continue to work every day to try to ensure that both our inmate population and our staff are supported as much as possible during the ongoing public health crisis.”

You may be wondering what’s the difference between the Ohio Military Reserve and the Ohio National Guard, well they receive similar training, but the Ohio Military Reserve can only be deployed to a crisis in the state of Ohio, while the Ohio National Guard can respond to emergencies at the local, state and federal levels.

