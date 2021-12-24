2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County sets up testing site amidst rising COVID cases

(KY3)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health with the Ohio National Guard, Akron’s Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, and Summa Health will be offering drive-thru testing starting Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will also operate on Dec. 28 through 30 and then starting Jan. 2, 2022, the clinic will run seven days a week at the Summa Health Corporate Office located at 1077 Gorge Blvd. in Akron.

PCR tests will be offered, results will be received in 2-3 days.

The testing capacity is 300 people per day.

The site will remain operational indefinitely depending on community needs.

Testing is free and open to everyone.

A doctor’s order is not required.

Registration is required and you can register here.

You must have a confirmed appointment before showing up to the testing site.

Testing is limited to ages 2 and older.

