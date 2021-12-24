TownHall restaurant owner yells profanity at Cleveland police officers for not immediately arresting protestors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of TownHall was caught on Cleveland police body camera yelling profanity at officers for not immediately arresting protestors he said assaulted his employee, according to videos obtained by 19 News and reviewed by our team.

As 19 News previously reported, the conversations followed a protest that took place outside the popular Ohio City bar and restaurant.

Back in July of 2020, about 10 demonstrators, some standing with signs or chanting with a megaphone, gathered outside TownHall to protest business practices, according to the videos.

The videos show owner Bobby George apparently in disagreement with the officers over law enforcement response to protestors.

Jacqueline Boyd, a TownHall employee who is George’s cousin, told an officer that two protestors “blasted her ear with a megaphone” and threatened her, according to a Cleveland police report.

“It’s gonna pop my eardrum. Can I do anything about it?” Boyd asks the officer in one of the videos. “Can I say it popped my eardrum? Because it’s really killing my ear.”

The officer told Boyd she could move inside the doorway from the patio, according to the video, and the protesters were within their rights as long as they did not go onto business property.

According to the report, Boyd told police she would seek out medical care for her damaged hearing.

Two protestors, Josiah Douglas and Sydney Yahner, were indicted in Jan. of 2021 on charges of felonious assault. The charges have since been dropped.

In the videos, George tells police that two protestors damaged his cousin’s hearing with the megaphone and demanded their arrests.

In separate conversations, at least three officers tried to explain why that did not immediately happen.

That’s when George began cursing and even threatened one officer, saying “You’re a f**cking bum, and if you weren’t a f**cking police officer, I’d whoop your a** too.”

George said he felt the officers had not done their jobs by failing to “protect” Boyd.

“I begged you guys to protect her and you didn’t do anything, and they finally f**king blew her eardrum,” George is heard saying in one bodycam video.

Public relations representatives for George did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

