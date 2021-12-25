1 person dead after Christmas Eve house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, one person died after a house fire on the city’s west side Friday.

The fire happened around 4:15 pm in the 10300 block of Thrush Avenue.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

There is no other information available about the victim at this time.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.