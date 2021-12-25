2 Strong 4 Bullies
37-year-old Cleveland man missing since Dec. 19

Jamey Champa
Jamey Champa(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 37-year-old Jamey Champa, who has been missing since Dec. 19.

Police said his grandmother reported that he was on his way to Lutheran Hospital, but he never made it there.

He was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 180 pounds, with tattoos on his arms, hands and neck.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see him or know where Champa may be.

Jamey Champa
Jamey Champa(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

