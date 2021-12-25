38-year-old woman killed in Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed an investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a one-car Springfield Township crash on the highway.

The highway patrol identified the driver as 38-year-old Crystal Denise Bell of Akron.

The crash happened on I-76 westbound at milepost 27 at approximately 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to Lt. J.A. Ganley.

Bell was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe when she drifted off the left side of the roadway, side swiped a concrete barrier, got back onto the roadway, drove off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guard rail before she was ejected from the car, according to the highway patrol.

Akron Fire EMS took her to Summa Health System’s hospital in Akron where she later died from the injuries she suffered from the crash, Ganley said.

The highway patrol confirmed alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash, however, Bell was not wearing a seatbelt.

Akron Police and Springfield Township Police assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.