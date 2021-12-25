Authorities search for 79-year-old missing from Stark County

MAGNOLIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing adult alert was issued Saturday for a 79-year-old man who is missing from Stark County.

According to the alert, Alexander Amos drove away from his home on Westbrook Street in Magnolia around 2 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said Amos is driving a black 2010 Nissan Murano with OH plate number N360443.

He’s described by authorities as 5′11″ and 175 pounds.

His eyes and hair are brown, according to the alert.

Contact authorities at 1-866-693-9171 or 911 if you see Alexander Amos or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.