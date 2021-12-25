2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Authorities search for 79-year-old missing from Stark County

Alexander Amos
Alexander Amos(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing adult alert was issued Saturday for a 79-year-old man who is missing from Stark County.

According to the alert, Alexander Amos drove away from his home on Westbrook Street in Magnolia around 2 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said Amos is driving a black 2010 Nissan Murano with OH plate number N360443.

He’s described by authorities as 5′11″ and 175 pounds.

His eyes and hair are brown, according to the alert.

Contact authorities at 1-866-693-9171 or 911 if you see Alexander Amos or know his location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

FirstEnergy reports over 15K customers without power on Christmas morning in Parma
FirstEnergy reports over 15K customers without power on Christmas morning in Parma
Jahari Redd
Cleveland police search for 13-year-old missing since Christmas Eve
Is COVID impacting the ability to serve meals to those in need this holiday?
Is COVID impacting the ability to serve meals to those in need this holiday?
Portage County deputies arrest 2 for drug trafficking with help of K-9
Portage County deputies arrest 2 for drug trafficking with help of K-9