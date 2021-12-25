CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Part of a Cleveland building crumbled Saturday afternoon when a driver crashed into the side.

It happened around 2 p.m. near the corner of Blenheim Road and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

Photos show bricks falling onto the ground in front of the badly damaged car.

Car crashes into building in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood (Source: WOIO)

No word on injuries or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.