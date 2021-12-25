Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff signs multi-year contract extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Saturday that Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has signed a multi-year contract extension.

According to a news release, Bickerstaff was first named head coach back in Feb. of 2020 and has since led the Cavaliers to the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future. The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland. His leadership style, coaching experience and commitment to player development has instilled a growing confidence that resonates across our entire organization. We continue to see innovative and strategic examples of his impact on this roster, coupled by his unique ability to build upon a culture that leads to sustainable success.

Bickerstaff has previously coached for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Bobcats.

