Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff signs multi-year contract extension

Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff watches in the first half of an NBA basketball...
Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff watches in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Saturday that Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has signed a multi-year contract extension.

According to a news release, Bickerstaff was first named head coach back in Feb. of 2020 and has since led the Cavaliers to the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Bickerstaff has previously coached for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Bobcats.

