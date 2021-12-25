Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff signs multi-year contract extension
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Saturday that Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has signed a multi-year contract extension.
According to a news release, Bickerstaff was first named head coach back in Feb. of 2020 and has since led the Cavaliers to the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.
Bickerstaff has previously coached for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Bobcats.
