Cleveland police search for 13-year-old missing since Christmas Eve
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Eve.
Jahari Redd left his home around 4 p.m. Friday on W. 5th Street in the Tremont neighborhood.
Redd is described by police as 5′6″ and 190 pounds.
Police said he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and dark jeans.
Contact police at 216-623-2755 if you see Jahari Redd or know his location.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.