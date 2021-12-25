Cleveland police search for 13-year-old missing since Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Jahari Redd left his home around 4 p.m. Friday on W. 5th Street in the Tremont neighborhood.

Redd is described by police as 5′6″ and 190 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and dark jeans.

Contact police at 216-623-2755 if you see Jahari Redd or know his location.

