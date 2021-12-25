2 Strong 4 Bullies
FirstEnergy reports over 15K customers without power on Christmas morning in Parma

FirstEnergy reports over 15K customers without power on Christmas morning in Parma(Source: FirstEnergy website)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy outage maps confirm more than 15,000 customers are without power on Christmas morning in Parma.

The outages are also impacting North Royalton and Parma Heights, with nearly 25,000 customers without power in total in Cuyahoga County.

According to the outage maps, the cause is under investigation. It’s unclear if the outages are connected.

Here’s the breakdown as of 10:50 a.m. Saturday, according to the outage maps:

  • Parma: 15,523 customers without power
  • Parma Heights: 4,892 customers without power
  • North Royalton: 2,598 customers without power

19 News has reached out to FirstEnergy for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

