Portage County deputies arrest 2 for drug trafficking with help of K-9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop with the help of a K-9 lead to deputies arresting two alleged drug traffickers in Ravenna Township on Dec. 23, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sheriff Zuchowski’s newly implemented P.A.C.E. Interdiction Team and the Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit conducted the traffic stop in the area of Hayes Avenue and State Route 5, PSCO said.

PSCO said deputies identified the two occupants as Derrick Keep of Kinsman and Elmer Porterfield III of Sharon, Pa.

Derrick Keep (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Porterfield had two active warrants for his arrest through Trumbull County, PSCO said.

Elmer Porterfield III (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

K-9 Karo of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit alerted deputies to the odor of illegal narcotics inside the car, prompting Dep. James and Dep. Bradley to conduct a search, according to PSCO.

PCSO said deputies found a plastic bag containing approximately five ounces of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment behind the dashboard that was accessed through the glovebox.

Autoplay Caption

Porterfield and Keep were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated possession of drugs, and hidden compartments in vehicles, PCSO confirmed.

“Nice work to Deputy James, Deputy Bradley, and K-9 Karo on this arrest!” PCSO commended.

Portage County arrest 2 for drug trafficking with help of K-9 (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

“The P.A.C.E. Interdiction Team along with The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit are committed to keeping the residents of Portage County safe from dangerous narcotics and violent crime,” PSCO said. “If there is any drug or violent activity that you are aware of or suspicious of, contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug & Violent Crime Unit at 330-296-8626.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.