Residents displaced by house fire on Christmas Day in Lakewood

Residents displaced by house fire on Christmas Day in Lakewood
By Avery Williams and Michelle Nicks
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire Marshal Ryan Fairbanks confirms that several residents were displaced after a house fire on Christmas Day in Lakewood.

He said crews arrived to flames coming out the multi-family home on Wynadotte Avenue, and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

All the occupants made it out safely, he said, but unfortunately, a large bird died in fire.

Marshal Fairbanks said the cause appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

