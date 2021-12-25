Residents displaced by house fire on Christmas Day in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire Marshal Ryan Fairbanks confirms that several residents were displaced after a house fire on Christmas Day in Lakewood.

He said crews arrived to flames coming out the multi-family home on Wynadotte Avenue, and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

All the occupants made it out safely, he said, but unfortunately, a large bird died in fire.

Marshal Fairbanks said the cause appears to be accidental.

