St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - In spite of the pandemic, volunteers at St. Augustine Hunger Center are continuing the yearly tradition of providing meals to anyone in need on Christmas.

Catholic Charities, with the help of volunteers, hopes to distribute 15,000 meals on Christmas Day, according to a news release.

Meals will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hunger center, located at 1400 Howard Avenue in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Masks are recommended for those who attend.

