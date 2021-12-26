2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. It was Rodgers' 443 touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers breaking Brett Favre's team record. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns dropped a 24-22 heartbreaker Saturday in Green Bay and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best analysis in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne live Sunday at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* Baker Mayfield’s 4 interceptions

* Why the team went away from Nick Chubb on the final drive

* How Aaron Rodgers stacks up with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

* The Browns’ defensive plan against Davante Adams

* A pair of key AFC North matchups on Sunday afternoon

