After COVID cancelations, ‘Wicked’ to return to stage at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square is ready to welcome musical “Wicked” back to the stage after a straight week of COVID-related cancelations.

Several performances were canceled between Dec. 20 and Dec. 24 due to “rising COVID-19 concerns and the detection of breakthrough cases within the company,” according to a news release.

Two shows are scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the remaining performances listed below can be purchased here.

Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result for guests 12 years of age and older are required.

Masks are required for guests of all ages, including children.

