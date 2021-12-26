2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

After COVID cancelations, ‘Wicked’ to return to stage at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

Wicked returns to NC later this year
‘Wicked’ to return to stage at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square(tcw-wect)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square is ready to welcome musical “Wicked” back to the stage after a straight week of COVID-related cancelations.

Several performances were canceled between Dec. 20 and Dec. 24 due to “rising COVID-19 concerns and the detection of breakthrough cases within the company,” according to a news release.

Two shows are scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the remaining performances listed below can be purchased here.

  • Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result for guests 12 years of age and older are required.

Masks are required for guests of all ages, including children.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Suspect crashes into elementary school during Ohio State Highway Patrol chase
Suspect crashes into elementary school during Ohio State Highway Patrol chase
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire on Fernwood Ave around 4:30am.
Boy, 11, killed in Christmas Eve house fire in Ohio
The "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate caught flack after it was initially introduced because the...
New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday
St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day
St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day