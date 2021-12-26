Mass COVID testing at W.O. Walker Building resumes after Christmas Break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The University Hospitals/Cleveland Clinic mass COVID testing site in the Waker garage at Carnegie Avenue and East 105th Street reopened after a day-off for Christmas. Testing lines moved as quickly as the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“They’re moving fast,” said Barb Shears as she moved quickly through the line. “Yeah, I’m impressed with how it’s set up.”

“I would say it’s going really great,” echoed Erica Johnson in a car close behind. “It’s very organized, very organized.”

Ten Ohio National Guard members helped move the line that begin before testing started at 9:00 a.m.

Sunday was a contrast to last Tuesday when the site opened, the first-day seeing traffic jams and congestion throughout University Circle.

The testing site then requires online scheduling in addition to registration for everyone, many just going as a precaution.

“Just to be safe right now but everybody I know right now has either had it or symptoms so better safe than sorry,” said Donita Hawthorne.

Shears and her daughter, Mary Mohr, wanted to get tested after a COVID scare in their home.

“We were exposed by one of our nieces that came to visit for one night a week ago so we just want to make sure we’re safe,” said Shears.

“We feel okay, we don’t have any symptoms but we just want to maybe double-check,” said Mohr as she sat in the passenger seat.

In addition to precautions, holiday gatherings on the minds of many,

“We want to be protected because we’re going to see some relatives and we want to make sure we’re okay to go,” said Shears.

“I want to (go to a party) for New Year’s so I’m trying to make sure I got a negative test.,” said Hawthorne who said she quarantined for Christmas.

The W.O. Walker site remains open all week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., taking another day off for New Year’s day before resuming in 2022.

