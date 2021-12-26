2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly but dry Sunday

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today as temperatures peak around 40.

A rain/snow mix develops late tonight as we slip into the lower 30s.

Monday may begin with a wintery mix before changing to rain amid temperatures rising to around 50.

Clouds will dominate Monday night with lows retreating into the mid 30s.

Showers return by Tuesday afternoon as the mercury recovers into the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

