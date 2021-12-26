Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly but dry Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today as temperatures peak around 40.

A rain/snow mix develops late tonight as we slip into the lower 30s.

Monday may begin with a wintery mix before changing to rain amid temperatures rising to around 50.

Clouds will dominate Monday night with lows retreating into the mid 30s.

Showers return by Tuesday afternoon as the mercury recovers into the low to mid 40s.

