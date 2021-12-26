2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect crashes into elementary school during Ohio State Highway Patrol chase(WCAX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was injured early Sunday when he crashed into an elementary school while allegedly fleeing from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

According to a news release, the chase broke out after 25-year-old Eduardo Albert Osorio-Samperio fled from a traffic stop.

Police said Osorio-Samperio was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. on I-71 for reckless driving.

According to the release, Osorio-Samperio drove away as a trooper walked up to his Dodge Ram truck.

Police said the high-speed chase continued onto US 30, SR 60 and S. Union Street before Osorio-Samperio lost control and crashed into McMullen Elementary School on E. Bustle Street in Loudonville.

He received serious, but non-life threatening, injuries in the crash, according to the release, and was taken to Mansfield Ohio Health Medical Center by EMS.

Police said impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating.

