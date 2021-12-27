2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 shot when man’s gun accidentally discharges at Parma Armory

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured at the Parma Armory on Hauserman Road when the man’s gun accidentally discharged, Parma police said.

The incident happened on Dec. 23 around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a single bullet from a Glock 17, 9 mm handgun, went through the man’s left hand.

The bullet then struck the 27-year-old woman he was with in the right hip and exited through her leg.

They were both treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Parma prosecutors are currently reviewing the case.

