Browns activate 8 players from reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced eight players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 27.

Those players include:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

G Drew Forbes

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

DT Malik McDowell

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

LB Mack Wilson

LB Elijah Lee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and the Browns previously announced that T Alex Taylor was placed on that same list on Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, S Nate Meadors was restored from the practice squad/COVID-19 list on Dec. 27.

