Browns activate 8 players from reserve/COVID-19 list
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced eight players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 27.
Those players include:
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- G Drew Forbes
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- CB Troy Hill
- RB Kareem Hunt
- DT Malik McDowell
- T Jedrick Wills Jr.
- LB Mack Wilson
LB Elijah Lee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and the Browns previously announced that T Alex Taylor was placed on that same list on Sunday afternoon.
Additionally, S Nate Meadors was restored from the practice squad/COVID-19 list on Dec. 27.
