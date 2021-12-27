2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns activate 8 players from reserve/COVID-19 list

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns activated Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve and will have them in the lineup for Sunday, Nov. 28, critical game against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced eight players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 27.

Those players include:

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • G Drew Forbes
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • CB Troy Hill
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • T Jedrick Wills Jr.
  • LB Mack Wilson

LB Elijah Lee was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and the Browns previously announced that T Alex Taylor was placed on that same list on Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, S Nate Meadors was restored from the practice squad/COVID-19 list on Dec. 27.

