Cleveland gas prices drop, but overall it was the most expensive Christmas Day on record

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices are trending down this week and from a month ago in Cleveland, but it was the most expensive on record for the Christmas holiday, according to GasBuddy.

Since last week, Cleveland gas prices have dropped 3.2 cents per gallon and are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

This information is based on a daily survey of 831 stations in Cleveland.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny.”

Despite the drop recently, gas prices are 88.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago in Cleveland, according to GasBuddy.

“The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon. Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it - the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas. However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky very soon.”

The cheapest price reported in Cleveland today is $2.67 a gallon with the most expensive price of $3.49 a gallon.

Nationally, the price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

The national average is down 14.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Cleveland and the national average going back 10 years:

Dec.27, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

Dec. 27, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Dec. 27, 2018: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Dec.27, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

Dec.27, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Dec. 27, 2015: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

Dec.27, 2014: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Dec. 27, 2013: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Dec. 27, 2012: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

Dec. 27, 2011: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Akron- $2.88/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.93/g.

Detroit- $3.20/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24/g.

Erie- $3.54/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/g.

