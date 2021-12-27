2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Police: 57-year-old man killed in premeditated aggravated murder

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 57-year-old man was killed on the outskirts of Cleveland’s West Side on Sunday.

The homicide happened in the 13900 block of Lakewood Heights Boulevard at 7:09 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to police.

The statute description in the Cleveland Police brevity report lists this homicide as premeditated aggravated murder.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)
Man escapes attempted carjacking at gunpoint in University Heights
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
Browns activate 8 players from reserve/COVID-19 list
Asia Henderson
Garfield Heights 13-year-old girl missing since Dec. 3
The 4,200 crystal, 20-foot tall grand chandelier hangs from a 44-foot high steel structure in...
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking a Tuesday wintry mix