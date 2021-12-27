Cleveland Police: 57-year-old man killed in premeditated aggravated murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 57-year-old man was killed on the outskirts of Cleveland’s West Side on Sunday.

The homicide happened in the 13900 block of Lakewood Heights Boulevard at 7:09 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to police.

The statute description in the Cleveland Police brevity report lists this homicide as premeditated aggravated murder.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.