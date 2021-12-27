Cleveland residents can get help if they are in danger of losing utility service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Step Forward’s Home Energy Assistance helps eligible Greater Cleveland keep the heat on in their homes.

Applications are being accepted until the end of March 2022.

This is a one time benefit to be used if you are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel in their tank.

Eligible residents must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance.

To apply, you must schedule an appointment by calling 2160350-8008 or visit https://stepforward.itfrontdesk.com

Clients need to provide copies of the following documents for their appointment:

• Copies of most recent energy bills; utility bills (gas and/or electric), regardless of account status.

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

• Birth Dates and Social Security Numbers for all household members.

