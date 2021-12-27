2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Sam’s Club closed until Dec. 29 for cleaning, sanitizing

(WFIE)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sam’s Club store located at 10250 Brookpark Road will be closed from 2 p.m. Monday until Wednesday, Dec. 29 in order for the building to be cleaned and sanitized.

The store will be cleaned by a third-party specialist.

Store employees will also use that additional time to restock shelves.

“As an essential business and a member of the Cleveland community, we understand the role we play in providing our members with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” according to JD Byrum with Sam’s Club communications team.

Sam’s Club also offers the COVID-19 vaccine by walk-in or on-line appointments.

