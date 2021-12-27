Cuyahoga County Public Library resumes curbside, drive-thru services because of Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Dec. 27, the Cuyahoga County Public Library resumed curbside and drive-thru services at its 27 locations because of a dramatic rise in positive Covid-19 cases in Northeast Ohio.

As of Dec. 26, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,931,908 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 48-hour increase of 20,917 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

(Data was not released on Saturday, Dec. 25, due to the Christmas holiday.)

An additional 402,009 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Starting Monday, December 27, CCPL will revert to curbside/drive-through service. Branch hours of operation will remain the same and virtual programs will continue as scheduled.



Visit https://t.co/UbKC1IbWgm for the latest updates on safety procedures and any branch closures. pic.twitter.com/M9oqXXUKzp — Cuyahoga Library (@CuyahogaLib) December 26, 2021

