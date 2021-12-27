2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Public Library resumes curbside, drive-thru services because of Covid-19

Cuyahoga County Public Library's Orange Branch
Cuyahoga County Public Library's Orange Branch(Source: CCPL Facebook)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Dec. 27, the Cuyahoga County Public Library resumed curbside and drive-thru services at its 27 locations because of a dramatic rise in positive Covid-19 cases in Northeast Ohio.

As of Dec. 26, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,931,908 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

(Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here)

The 48-hour increase of 20,917 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

(Data was not released on Saturday, Dec. 25, due to the Christmas holiday.)

An additional 402,009 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

