Early morning crash kills 41-year-old Ohio man

Thompson Township, Ohio (WOIO) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that killed a 41-year-old man and injured two others, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened this morning around 1:20 a.m. on County Road 34, west of Township Road 78 in Seneca County when a 2003 Dodge Caravan drove off of the right side of the road and began to lose control.

Seneca County is about 90 miles west of Cleveland.

Authorities said the driver re-entered the roadway, overcorrected, and again drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree, and overturned several times.

The driver, 41-year-old Brian Sampsel of Bellevue, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to police.

A 22-year-old who was wearing his seatbelt had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A 25-year-old passenger without a seatbelt on also had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

