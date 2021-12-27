2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights 13-year-old girl missing since Dec. 3

Asia Henderson
Asia Henderson(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community to help find 13-year-old Asia Henderson, who has been missing since Dec. 3.

Henderson was described by police as approximately 5′4″ tall, 160 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a birthmark on the right side of her face.

She is an eighth-grader who attends Miles Park Elementary, according to Det. James Seawright.

Seawright said Henderson was last seen at her Garfield Heights home before deciding to have a sleepover at a friend’s home.

She never made it to her friend’s house, but family members received several text messages from Henderson stating that she is okay, according to Seawright.

According to Seawright, Henderson was said to be headed toward the Akron area.

Call the Garfield Heights Juvenile Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840 if you see her or know where she may be.

Asia Henderson
Asia Henderson(Garfield Heights Police)

