Kwanzaa celebrations kick-off in Northeast Ohio with health and safety in mind

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The increasing COVID infections are affecting more local holiday gatherings, including the first day of Kwanzaa, a celebration founded in 1966 to celebrate African-American heritage.

So, this year the Kwanzaa festivities were held in the form of a drive-thru at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights.

The McMillen Family and the organization they founded “Extended Family,” have sponsored the celebration for more than 15 years but this year the group required anyone taking part to wear a mask and stay in their car.

Keisha McMillen is one of the founders of the Extended Family, “So, we have a soul food meal prepared, and people come through the drive-thru they see a beautiful environment. They will hear some music - and they safely stay in their cars. We provided them with a gift which included a gift box and then we also gave the a soul food meal for their whole family.”

Kwanzaa is a seven day celebration of community, family and culture that always begins on December 26th and runs through January 1st.

It’s steeped in history, African-American culture and symbolism, and even though the method of celebration has changed, the seven principles of Kwanzaa, including unity, remain the same.

“The seven principles that are celebrated are African-American values, and so each day you light a candle and you celebrate that principle,” McMillen said.

One woman even traveled from Columbus to be involved in the celebration at Forest Hills Presbyterian, and Janae Miller hopes the New Year will unite more people to live by the teachings of Kwanzaa, “We can agree to disagree but we can also embrace people’s differences and as a person with a disability I still would like to see more unity and less people left out.”

The group handed out 300 meals and gifts at the Kwanzaa drive-thru, they also donated and delivered food to several local nursing homes.

But the biggest gift this holiday is inviting others to share in the celebration, and come together as one community, McMillen says, “This world is made up of many different cultures and different people. Kwanzaa is not just for African-Americans, it’s a holiday that celebrates African-Americans. Anybody can celebrate with us and we have something worth celebrating -- our culture.”

