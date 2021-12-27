Man escapes attempted carjacking at gunpoint in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man escaped with his life, and his car, after he was threatened at gunpoint in an attempted carjacking near Target, University Heights Police confirmed.

Police said officers responded to 14070 Cedar Rd. near Target at 7:34 a.m. on Dec. 26 for a report of an attempted carjacking at gunpoint.

The victim was a 28-year-old South Euclid man who went to the University Heights Police station lobby as he called dispatch, police said.

Police said the victim told officers at the station that he left Target around 7:30 a.m. and was sitting in his car near the third level South doors to send a text message.

While sitting in his running car, an unknown dark-colored car stopped next to his on the driver’s side, according to police.

According to police, an unknown man got out of the car, approached the victim, and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun with a green laser attached at him.

The victim described the gunman as to be in his early 20s and wearing a black hoodie and pants, police said.

The man opened the door and demanded the victim to hand over the keys or else he would shoot him, according to police.

Police said the victim then pushed his hand out toward the gun to get the man away.

As the man stepped back, the victim closed his car door and sped off, police said.

According to police, the victim noticed there were two other males sitting in the front driver and passenger seats of the car that watched the incident.

The victim could not provide a more detailed description of the other two males, according to police.

Police said officers were unable to locate the suspects or the car involved, so a BOLO was sent out to other police departments in the area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.