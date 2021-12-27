Mantua woman killed in car accident in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old Mantua woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Route 700 in Freedom Township Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 3:36 p.m.

According to troopers, Raven Nicholas was northbound on State Route 700 in a Honda Civic when she crossed the center line and struck the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Nicholas was transported to University Hospital in Ravenna, but died before she could be flown to University Hospital in Cleveland.

The 84-year-old driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee suffered non-life threatening injures.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and troopers said the cause remains under investigation.

