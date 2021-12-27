Maple Heights fire guts 16-unit condo building, sends 3 to the hospital

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of a sixteen-unit condominium complex on Maple Park Driive just off Granger woke up to some terrifying moments about 5:40 Monday morning.

“A nightmare,” said Shadelta Randle, displaced by the fire. “Look at this building. Imagine being woken up out your sleep by smoke. And fire flames.”

“We were woke up at about five-forty to a neighbor knocking on the door saying get out, it was a fire,” adds Erica Shoulders, another resident.

“The apartment building which was on the side of my which was nothing but flames, nothing but flames,” she remembered as she and her 14-year-old daughter escaped the smoke and flames. “We had to tell some people to jump from their balconies.”

“Jumping out of the balconies, people can’t breathe, laying on the floor,” Randle said.

Crews from eight jurisdictions, including Maple Heights, Garfield Heights, Oakwood, Brecksville, Bedford Heights, and Cuyahoga Heights responded to the two-alarm fire.

“Upon arrival, we found a fire on the first floor with people trapped on the balconies,” said Maple Heights Fire Chief Vito Kavaliudas. “We facilitated some rescues and put a quick knockdown on the fire. We had three victims taken to the hospital with minor injuries.”

The injuries, including injuries to a foot and an arm, might be related to the jumps, according to the Fire Chief. The building will be boarded up.

“The building is not to be occupied at this point,” said Chief Kavaliudas. “We have Red Cross en route to assist with housing for those that were displaced.”

It’s a morning no one will ever forget.

“It is like a dream, like a nightmare,” said Shoulders. “Stuff you would never want to experience.”

But an experience residents will have to re-live well into the new year.

