Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix changes to rain today

The 4,200 crystal, 20-foot tall grand chandelier hangs from a 44-foot high steel structure in Cleveland's Playhouse Square.(Michael K. Dakota)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning begins with a wintery mix before changing to rain amid temperatures rising to the lower 50s.

Clouds will dominate Monday night with lows retreating into the mid 30s.

A wintry mix returns by Tuesday as the mercury recovers into the low 40s.

Wednesday features a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

