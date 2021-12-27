Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix changes to rain today
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning begins with a wintery mix before changing to rain amid temperatures rising to the lower 50s.
Clouds will dominate Monday night with lows retreating into the mid 30s.
A wintry mix returns by Tuesday as the mercury recovers into the low 40s.
Wednesday features a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 40s.
