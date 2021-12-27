2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio National Guard arrives at Cleveland hospitals

Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency...
Ohio National Guard members arriving at the University Hospitals Parma Medical Center Emergency Department.(Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It has been described by doctors and the Ohio Department of Health as the perfect storm.

<<

The Delta variant reached Northeast Ohio late and spread, just as flu season began and then Omicron arrived.

The spread in Cuyahoga County alone is among the highest in the entire country because of the title wave of cases.

To help, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the mobilization of 1,050 Ohio National Guard members.

150 of them are medical related troops who are being assigned to various hospitals in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton areas.

The other 900 will serve in various non-health related capacities such as transportation, cleaning and possibly food service.

Today, the first of the Guard members arrived at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, where they are being fitted with masks and other PPE materials for their deployment.

Cleveland 19 interviewed Dr. Robyn Strosaker, Chief Operating Officer University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center about how the Guard members will be used moving forward.

