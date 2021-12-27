Paraplegic man, dog die in Christmas Eve house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old paraplegic man and his dog were killed in a house fire on the city’s West side Christmas Eve.

Cleveland firefighters were called to the home in the 10300 block of Thrush Ave. around 4:15 p.m.

The victim was discovered while firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

According to police, the man, whose name has not been released, had burns over his entire body.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

