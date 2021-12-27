U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on ‘armed, dangerous’ felonious assault suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted for a March shooting.

U.S. Marshals said on March 10, Emaneul Howard shot London Brooks, 46, in the 3800 block of E. 71st Street in Cleveland.

Brooks was hit in the arm while sitting on the front porch.

Howard, 31, last lived in the 7500 block of Indiana Avenue in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also send a web tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

