2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 people under arrest for murder of man on Lakewood Heights Blvd. in Cleveland

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a 57-year-old man was killed on the outskirts of Cleveland’s West Side on Sunday.

The victim was found inside a home in the 13900 block of Lakewood Heights Boulevard at 7:09 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to police.

Officers were called to the home after a passerby saw blood coming from under the garage door.

When officers arrived at the home, they entered through an unlocked door and found the victim on the floor of the garage in a large amount of blood.

Chris Dong-Vo was pronounced dead at the scene.

;Police believe he was last seen alive on Dec. 24.

Two people have been arrested, but charges have not yet been filed.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Free COVID-19 testing in Portage County
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers greats pose after the unveiling of a statue of Minneapolis and Los...
NBA icon criticizes LeBron James for COVID-19 social media post: ‘A blow to his worthy legacy’
(Source: WOIO)
I-90 reopens after deadly accident involving pedestrian near downtown Cleveland
19 News
I-90 reopens after deadly accident involving pedestrian near downtown Cleveland