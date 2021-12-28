3 ‘most wanted’ suspects identified in decades-old Cuyahoga County sexual assault cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A special unit with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office helped identify three more suspects who were wanted in connection to several separate sexual assaults that occurred between 1994 and 1998.

Members of the G.O.L.D., or Genetic Operations Linking DNA, Unit and Sexual Assault Kit Task Force worked to identify the three suspects as:

Leo Bradley Scott III, 60, wanted for two sexual assaults in 1994 and 1998

Rayshawn Hundley, 47, wanted for sexual assault in 1995,

Thomas Graham, deceased, wanted for two sexual assaults in 1994 and one in 1998

“These individuals were able to evade justice for several years and will now be held accountable for the vile crimes they have committed,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in regards to the three individuals.

Leo Bradley III

Investigators said Bradley approached a 22-year-old woman on Oct. 14, 1994 on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. He then dragged and choked her, made death threats, and then sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

The second incident occurred on April 18, 1998 involving a 26-year-old woman who was at an East Cleveland club. According to the prosecutor’s office, Bradley offered the victim a ride home from the club, but she declined. Bradley then allegedly puller her into his car and sexually assaulted her in a Shaw Avenue parking lot.

Sexual assault kits were collected from both victims.

Initial tests did not provide any matches with the FBI’s national DNA database, but the G.O.L.D. unit eventually matched it with Bradley’s profile.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bradley in July 2021 and he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals without incident. He’s charged with three counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping.

Rayshawn Hundley

According to the prosecutor’s office, a 16-year-old girl was in Northeast Ohio visiting a relative on Cleveland’s East side when Hundley broke into the victim’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her. He then stole a VCR and cassette tapes from the home before fleeing the crime scene.

Like Bradley’s case, Hundley’s DNA did not produce any initial matches with the FBI database, but it was later confirmed by Cuyahoga County and Ohio state investigators that it matched his profile.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested him after a warrant was issued in October 2021 for one count of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of aggravated burglary.

Thomas Graham

The first incident allegedly involving Graham occurred on June 7, 1994 with a 25-year-old woman who he met for the first time just two weeks before the sexual assault. Investigators said Graham drove the victim to a West 48th Street alley and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. She was able to run from the car to a nearby home and call police.

On Nov. 24, 1994, the prosecutor’s office said Graham approached a 20-year-old woman near West 44th Street and Clark Avenue in Cleveland and forced her into his car. He then drove to a nearby location, sexually assaulter her, and then pushed her out of the car.

The third victim, a 27-year-old woman, was allegedly sexually assaulted by Graham on Aug. 30, 1998. After assaulting her, he stole $40 from her and then forced the victim from his car. A good Samaritan heard the female victim screaming and called police for help on her behalf.

DNA collected from the victims’ sexual assault kits later matched Graham’s profile. He was indicted on five counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of robbery, but a motion to dismiss the case as abated by death was filed on Dec. 16, 2021 because Graham is deceased.

The G.O.L.D. Unit is a product of a grant to the Sexual Assault Kit Task Force from the U.S. Department of Justice. The SAKTF has completed over 7,200 since its inception with over 850 defendants being indicted.

