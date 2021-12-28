2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3-year-old punched at Miami pharmacy; Police arrest suspect

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A man was taken into custody after an assault on a toddler at a pharmacy was caught on video, police said.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy released by the police department shows the Dec. 13 attack. The person struck the child and quickly walked away.

A suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm.

In addition to arresting a suspect in his attack, police gave the boy another special gift on Christmas Eve.

The assaults unit delivered gifts to the boy and gave him a tour of a police vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
If you live in a colder climate where there is snow, have a snowball fight or build a snowman....
Healthy ways to keep kids busy over winter break
FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents