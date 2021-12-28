4 violent carjackings in Little Italy, victims are young women, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the past several weeks, four young women have been carjacked in Little Italy and Cleveland police said they believe the crimes are related.

The latest carjacking happened on Monday, Dec. 27 in the 2000 block of Random Road.

The victim was shot in the leg and her Volkswagen Jetta was stolen.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is being treated at a local hospital and police said she is in stable condition.

The suspects are described as teenage Black males who used a black handgun with a green laser on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.