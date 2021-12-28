911 calls released of ‘pancake’ collapse of Lakewood underground apartment parking garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Lakewood is starting a full investigation into an Apartment garage collapse at Marine Towers West.

Emergency crews responded to a collapse of a multi-level underground parking garage at a Lakewood apartment building.

According to Lakewood Fire Department Chief Timothy Dunphy, crews were first dispatched at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday for reports of the collapse at the Marine West apartment building on Edgewater Drive.

Chief Dunphy described the incident as a “pancake” collapse, meaning the second floor fell onto the lower level.

“I’m in Marine Towers East and there’s a big hole in there,” said one caller to 911 operators.

A photo provided to 19 News from a witness on scene shows a large portion of land collapsed onto the ramp into the underground parking facility.

Lakewood garage collapse (Source: Provided to WOIO/@alec_kwait Twitter)

Investigators conducted an initial search of the debris and reviewed surveillance video, the chief said.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were no reports of any victims and it’s believed that no humans were in the garage at the time of the collapse.

There were vehicles inside, but the number of damaged cars is not known.

Residents of the Marine Towers West building were evacuated as a precaution.

Structural engineers were called to assess the integrity and safety of the apartment building.

Lakewood police activity at apartment building (Source: WOIO)

According to Chief Dunphy, the building was constructed in the late 1960s and is inspected annually.

Members of multiple surrounding emergency response departments were called in for assistance at the scene, the Lakewood mayor and the fire chief said.

The building was deemed safe on Friday and residents returned home.

Now, the city is investigating after neighbors said a construction project may have been the cause of the collapse.

“What I can confirm is that there was a construction company on sight that morning,” said Mayor George. “I can also confirm that there were no building permits pulled by this construction company.”

As of Monday, there have been no new developments in the investigation.

Our team did reach out to Marine Towers West for comment and an update on resident vehicles.

We have not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

