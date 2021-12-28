Akron baby accidentally shot, but not taken to hospital until 2 days later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A baby suffered a gunshot wound after their mother’s boyfriend accidentally discharged his handgun, Akron Police confirmed, but wasn’t taken to the hospital until two days later.

Capt. David Laughlin said patrol officers were sent to Akron Children’s Hospital on Dec. 24 for a 1-year-old child brought in by the mother after suffering the gunshot wound.

That wound was not life-threatening, according to Laughlin.

The investigation revealed that the incident happened two days prior around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, Laughlin said.

The boyfriend of the child’s mother accidentally discharged his handgun and shot himself in the hand before the bullet struck the child in the side, according to Laughlin.

Laughlin stated it is unclear at this time why the mother did not immediately seek medical treatment for the child.

Children’s Services were given emergency custody of the child and their sibling, according to Laughlin.

Laughlin confirmed 29-year-old Nathain Rematt of Cleveland was arrested and charged with the following:

felonious assault

negligent assault

receiving stolen property (firearm)

discharging firearms

Rematt was booked into Summit County Jail.

Nathain Rematt (Akron Police)

