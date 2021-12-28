CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University issued a campus alert at 10:28 p.m. on Dec. 27 after one was shot during a carjacking at 2043 Random Rd.

CWRU said the individual was shot in the leg during the armed robbery where their Volkswagen Jetta was stolen.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable, according to CWRU.

The university did not confirm if the victim was a student.

CWRU said the suspect(s) took off in the victim’s Jetta and is believed to be out of the area.

Cleveland Police and University Circle Police joined CWRU Police in this investigation.

Call 216-368-3333 with any information on this crime.

Case Western Reserve University issues alert after 1 shot in carjacking (Google Maps)

