2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Case Western Reserve University issues alert after 1 shot in carjacking

Case Western Reserve University issues alert after 1 shot in carjacking
Case Western Reserve University issues alert after 1 shot in carjacking(Case Western Reserve University)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University issued a campus alert at 10:28 p.m. on Dec. 27 after one was shot during a carjacking at 2043 Random Rd.

CWRU said the individual was shot in the leg during the armed robbery where their Volkswagen Jetta was stolen.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable, according to CWRU.

The university did not confirm if the victim was a student.

CWRU said the suspect(s) took off in the victim’s Jetta and is believed to be out of the area.

Cleveland Police and University Circle Police joined CWRU Police in this investigation.

Call 216-368-3333 with any information on this crime.

Case Western Reserve University issues alert after 1 shot in carjacking
Case Western Reserve University issues alert after 1 shot in carjacking(Google Maps)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

Travelers walk through the ticket area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights mostly on time, but experts warn COVID-19 could cause problems into 2022
Nathain Rematt
Akron baby accidentally shot, but not taken to hospital until 2 days later
19
Northeast Ohio weather: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday
Driver suffers minor injures after semi rolls over in Medina (Source: Medina Fire Dept)
Driver suffers minor injures after semi rolls over in Medina