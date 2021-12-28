2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights mostly on time, but experts warn COVID-19 could cause problems into 2022

By Jim Nelson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - So far, flights have been mostly on time at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, despite thousands of delays and cancellations throughout the country because of COVID-19 and poor weather.

According to FlightAware.com, the Cleveland airport saw just nine cancellations between the day after Christmas and December 27th.

On Monday, the website reported more than 6,000 delays in and out of U.S. airports with another 1,300 canceled.

“It’s a bit frustrating, but I understand it as well,” Kierea Simms told 19 News at Hopkins.

She said her flight to Atlanta was canceled Sunday.

“I was told in the email (it) was due to the pandemic and because staffing shortages,” she said.

While the misery has been kept to a minimum in Northeast Ohio, other parts of the country are struggling.

Winter weather was blamed for nearly 400 cancellations either into or out of Seattle’s airport Sunday and Monday.

Many airlines have also reported staffing problems; too many workers call out sick with COVID-19 to maintain normal flight operations.

“In the past when we’ve seen these mass cancellation events, it’s been one or two airlines who have had a meltdown. Right now, Omicron is an equal opportunity offender. It’s going after everybody,” Willis Orlando of Scott’s Cheap Flights told CNN.

And the problems are likely to continue.

“We’re expecting New Year’s Weekend to be very, very busy with a lot of travelers flying and we’re expecting these delays to continue, particularly, there’s more bad weather,” Orlando said.

He points out that travelers are entitled to refunds if they’re not interested in a new flight.

